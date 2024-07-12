Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

