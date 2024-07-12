Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 9.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 10.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in AT&T by 126.5% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 942.4% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 124,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,594 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,136,801. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.