Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.86. The company had a trading volume of 850,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

