Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.