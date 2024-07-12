Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

