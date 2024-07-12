Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 488 ($6.25).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.20 million, a P/E ratio of 750.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.61. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96).

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

