ICON Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $148.28 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,886,964 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

