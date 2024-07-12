ICON Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $147.39 million and $3.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,989,244 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,007,879,845.0030639 with 1,007,880,076.9041407 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

