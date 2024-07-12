ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Down 1%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 28,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

