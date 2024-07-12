Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of IBTX opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

