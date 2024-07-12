Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Down 5.6%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 471,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 167,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

