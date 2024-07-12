Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 460,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,882. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

