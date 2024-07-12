InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.58. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 33,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InfuSystem

InfuSystem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,814 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.