Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $93,930.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38.

On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 276.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

