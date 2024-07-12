Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $93,930.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
