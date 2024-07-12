Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $246,241,037.48 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

