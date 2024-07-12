Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $222,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,454,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,971,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.
- On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.
eXp World Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 2.34.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on eXp World
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.