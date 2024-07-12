Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) EVP Sells 6,090 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Joseph Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Joseph Powers purchased 12 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $274.20.

First Busey Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in First Busey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

