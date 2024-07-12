Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.05 and its 200 day moving average is $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -184.82 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. TD Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.15.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

