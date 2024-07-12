Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.05 and its 200 day moving average is $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -184.82 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. TD Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.15.
View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.