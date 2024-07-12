Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells 12,319 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,143. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

