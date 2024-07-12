Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Stock Price Down 36.5%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 36.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary life support technology for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the INSPIRA augmented respiration technology (Gen 2) device, a life support designed to provide Adaptive Blood Oxygenation that to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

