Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the June 15th total of 120,700 shares. Approximately 39.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 89.1 %

IVP stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.