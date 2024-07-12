Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $150.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.11.

IBKR opened at $121.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

