Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.03. Intevac shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 43,534 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Intevac Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

