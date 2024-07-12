Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 648.5% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
KBWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
