Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 648.5% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.