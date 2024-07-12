Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 42,913 shares.The stock last traded at $55.12 and had previously closed at $54.87.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 129,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

