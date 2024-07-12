Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.18

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.18 and last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 19678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

