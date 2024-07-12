Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,742. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

