Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
