Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

