Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

