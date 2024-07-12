Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.18 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

