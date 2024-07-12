Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

