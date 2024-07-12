Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 8,944,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,641,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

