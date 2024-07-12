iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 39,786 shares.The stock last traded at $108.39 and had previously closed at $108.29.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 437,452 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,841,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,466,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,484,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

