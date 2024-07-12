iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.26

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 7617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

