iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

