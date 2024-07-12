iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.