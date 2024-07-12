iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.77

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.77 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 16517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $892.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

