iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 74.8% in June

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Stories

