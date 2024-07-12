iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after buying an additional 110,754 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 941,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 517,587 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

