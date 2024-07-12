iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,522,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000.

EWJ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

