iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.36

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 51027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

