iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.94% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $325,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 899,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

