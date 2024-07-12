iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 121.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IVW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.76. 3,577,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

