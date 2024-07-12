iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

