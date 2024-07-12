iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.76% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 134,835 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.