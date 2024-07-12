iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.76% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IFRA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 134,835 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
