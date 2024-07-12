iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 71,844 shares.The stock last traded at $68.59 and had previously closed at $68.29.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

