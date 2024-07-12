ITM Power (LON:ITM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.67).

ITM Power Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.22. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £394.25 million, a P/E ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Insiders have bought 1,103 shares of company stock worth $59,967 over the last ninety days. 32.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Featured Stories

