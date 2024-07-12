Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 176,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 613,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 299,018 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 120,243 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

