Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Reduced by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 297,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,422. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

