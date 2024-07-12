James A. T. Dow Purchases 60,000 Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($44,575.38).
DSW Capital Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.58. The stock has a market cap of £13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.
DSW Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on DSW Capital
About DSW Capital
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSW Capital
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.