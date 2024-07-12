James A. T. Dow Purchases 60,000 Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($44,575.38).

DSW Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.58. The stock has a market cap of £13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.